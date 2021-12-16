Tiger Shroff Impersonates 'Legend' Hrithik Roshan As He Dances to K3G Hit Song 'You're My Soniya'

Karan Johar’s directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham marked 20 years of its release on Tuesday, December 14, 2014. The film premiered two decades ago went on to become an important part of our pop culture. On Tuesday, the lead actress of the film Kajol, and director Karan Johar were joined by actresses Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in celebration of the two decades of its release. Now, the latest to jump on the bandwagon is actor Tiger Shroff. While Alia and Janhvi tried to impersonate the character of ‘Poo’ from the film which was originally played by Kareen Kapoor Khan, Tiger has impressed everyone with his moves matching with K3G’s character Rohan Raichand played by Hrithik Roshan in the film.

Tiger on Wednesday shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein he is seen dancing to the tunes of the ‘You are my Soniya’ song from K3G. Time and again, Tiger has confessed that he idolizes Hrithik and in the latest video, he is seen imitating Hrithik’s dance movies from the film. ‘Heropanti’ actor said that this was the “first song" that he “ever learned how to dance to." In the film, the song features Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor dancing in a nightclub.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Tiger has asked Karan Johar to excuse their “horrible impersonations" of Hrithik and Karena. Tiger is joined by a woman who is impersonating Kareena.

Within three hours of being posted online by Tiger, the 54-seconds video has garnered over 7 lakh views. Tiger is currently shooting for ‘Ganapath’ which is an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. The film will be hitting the theatre screens in December, next year.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Alia and Janhavi posted videos impersonating the iconic character ‘Poo’ played by Kareena Kapoor in K3G.

Written and directed by Karan Johar, K3G was released on December 14, 2021. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.