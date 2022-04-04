Tiger Shroff Impresses Fans With Gravity Defying Stunts, Performs 13 feet High Jump; Watch

Whether it is grooving on the beat or performing a rigorous stunt, Tiger Shroff can nail it all like a breeze. The actor, who gained popularity amongst the youth with his ripped physique besides his amazing dancing and acting skills, is living beyond everyone’s expectations. His social media timeline continues to prove the same, as once again the actor dropped a clip of his intense fitness regime. Taking to his Instagram account, Tiger dropped a video in which he can be seen acing continuous backflips, in an attempt to “get his old strength back."

Not just this, but while testing his flexibility, the actor tried to touch a pipe that was at the height of 13 feet. The video begins with the actor standing below a pipe which is at the height of 13 feet, then Tiger went to the back of the room and ran at his full speed to attempt a high jump and touch the pipe. Tiger successfully nailed the high jump. Then the actor can be seen acing the continuous backflips, which he performed perfectly while ending it with one high backflip. Tiger’s last backflip was as high as the 13 feet high pipe.

While posting the jaw-dropping video on his official Instagram account, Tiger wrote, “I think I got my fat ass pretty highhh up there today, that pipe is around 13 feet may be getting my old strength back yayyy."

After witnessing the actor calling his perfectly chiselled body fat, several celebrities asked Tiger to stop joking around. Actor Vindu Dara Singh commented, “Fat ass? Don’t joke around others are sensitive," the actor ended the comment with a handful of laughing emoticons. While expressing his shock that Tiger attempted a jump of 13 feet, film producer Atul Kasbekar wrote, “I have friends in the NBA mate. And the net is a mere ten feet. I mean in case."

On the work front, Tiger is all set to hit the big screen on April 29 with Heropanti 2, which is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddique. The actor also has Ganapath which is expected to release in December 2022.

