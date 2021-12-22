Tiger Shroff Injures Eye on Sets of Ganapath in the UK, Shares Photo

During the filming process, actors and actresses face numerous challenges. They are expected to go through a variety of processes at work in order to fit into the character, which requires them to undergo a physical and emotional transformation, which can sometimes result in injury during filming. Tiger Shroff, the action star, was recently involved in a similar incident. Tiger sustained an eye injury while filming his upcoming film Ganapath.

In November, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon began filming for Ganapath in the United Kingdom. The actors are reuniting again after a long time and made the announcement via a teaser video for their upcoming film and have been very active on social media in sharing BTS from the film.

The Heropanti actor posted a photo of his eye injury on Instagram. Tiger appears to have taken the photograph on the set of the film. He wore a black jacket over a green T-shirt. “S*** happens #ganapath final countdown," he captioned the photo. Following a ninja emoji, the song Play Hard by David Guetta featuring Ne-Yo and Akon was playing in the background.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s Instagram Story below:

The actor has been regularly posting videos to Instagram from the United Kingdom. He recently shared a video of himself dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s song, You Are My Soniya, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The actor captioned the video, “First song I ever learned how to dance to! One of my favourite movies."

Tiger will be seen in Ganapath: Part 1 alongside actress Kriti Sanon, showcasing his larger-than-life action skills. The action-thriller is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film’s cast is currently filming in the United Kingdom. Elli AvRam also has a substantial role in the film and Mouni Roy will reportedly appear in a cameo role. The film is scheduled to be released on December 23, 2022.

Aside from Ganapath, the actor will appear in Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will be released on April 29, 2022.

