Home » News » Movies » Tiger Shroff Performs 'Victory Dance' Naatu Naatu, KJo Calls It 'Outstanding Tribute to Historic Song'

Tiger Shroff Performs 'Victory Dance' Naatu Naatu, KJo Calls It 'Outstanding Tribute to Historic Song'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to drop a video of him giving a flawless performance on the RRR song Naatu Naatu.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 12:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Tiger Shroff dances on RRR song Naatu Naatu
Tiger Shroff dances on RRR song Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu has been on everyone’s lips since yesterday after the RRR song bagged the Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Score. Netizens flocked to social media to express their excitement and shower love on director SS Rajamouli’s team. Several prominent celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, AR Rahman and Chiranjeevi among others congratulated the team. Now, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to drop a video of him giving a flawless performance on the song Naatu Naatu.

The Heropanti actor is known for his dance skills and he did not disappoint this time as well. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday🇮🇳😁⚡️huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan"

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his video and wrote, “Wow !! This is such an outstanding tribute to such a historic & iconic song for Indian cinema! Love it!!!"

Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globe Awards which took place in Beverly Hills on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning in India). SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani also grooved to Naatu Naatu and even performed its hook step. A video of Rajamouli and Keeravani trying to imitate the Naatu Naatu hook step has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajamouli took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Keeravani, who is also his cousin and congratulated the veteran music composer on the huge victory. Keeravani attended the Golden Globes ceremony along with Rajamouli, Ram Charan Charan and Jr NTR. All four men were accompanied by their wives.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 12, 2023, 12:29 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 12:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks