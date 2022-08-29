Tiger Shroff- Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Screw Dheela Was Put On Hold for This Reason? Read On…

Earlier last month, a high-octane and action-packed teaser of Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela had created a wave of excitement among fans. The three-minute long teaser showing Tiger Shroff fighting some goons in his signature style was enough to pique everyone’s interest. However, in the latest turn of events, Karan Johar who is producing the film has recently confirmed that the work on the project has been halted for a year.

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, the action film couldn’t manage to attend any viable buyers once it was out in the market for sale, pertaining to the high-asking price of Rs. 35 crore put forth by the Heropanti actor. The source revealed, “In today’s world, actors charging such big bucks makes a film financially unviable. Profit sharing is the way to go. When Karan went to Tiger to express his concern, the actor didn’t agree to lower the price. Karan was keen to get Tiger on board for a sum around the Rs. 20 crore mark, but Tiger and his team stuck to Rs. 35 crores. Their idea was - one failure can’t impact his positioning to this extent."

Advertisement

The source also went on to elaborate that since the budget of the action movie was exorbitantly high and with Dharma’s effort to reach a common ground, Screw Dheela had to be shelved for at least a year. It said, “The budget of Screw Dheela was falling in the range of Rs. 140 crores, and that was without taking into account the print and publicity costs. Hence, after all the attempts to salvage the scenario, Dharma Productions finally decided to shelve the film for the time being. If the market improves, the film will start next year."

Advertisement

Screw Dheela is a Shashank Khaitan-directed movie and boasts action sequences, glamour, and romance. The film will also feature South Superstar Rashmika Mandanna and Jug Jug Jeeyo famed Varun Sood. Previously, Karan Johar had shared the teaser of the film on Instagram with the caption, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!"

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action movie Heropanti 2, which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, he has projects such as Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here