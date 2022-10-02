Home » News » Movies » Tiger Shroff- Rashmika Mandanna to Now Team Up for Rambo After Screw Dheela Put On Backburner? Read Deets

Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Zinia Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

October 02, 2022

Mumbai, India

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna to now share screen in Rambo?
Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly now team up for Rohit Dhawan's Rambo, after Screw Dheela was pushed indefinitely

Fans had been super excited after reports started ding the rounds that Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screen space for the first time for Screw Dheela. The film was to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, it was soon revealed that the film has been put on the backburner, with no confirmation when it would be revived. However, Tiger and Rashmika are still reportedly coming together, for Rohit Dhawan’s Rambo.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rambo makers are looking to rope in Rashmika as the female lead. A source was quoted saying, “Rashmika and Tiger were supposed to team up on Screw Dheela, but the collaboration fell through for various reasons. But it seems destiny wants the two of them to team up on another action extravaganza. Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand have initiated conversations with Rashmika to play the female lead of Rambo. The actress has shown keen interest, however, things are yet to be on paper yet."

The same source further added, “It will be Tiger Shroff’s next after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor will be shooting for BMCM from January to April, before taking a short break and straight away jumping into the world of Rambo. Rashmika too will complete shooting for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun in that span of time."

Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She has also shot for Misison Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and has Sandeep Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. Meanwhile, Tiger is awaiting the release of Ganapath Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon in December, and will also be working in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar.

October 02, 2022
last updated: October 02, 2022, 10:11 IST