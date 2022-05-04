Tiger Shroff Reacts To 'Chhoti Bachchi Ho Kya' Going Viral: 'I Don’t Know Why People Are Going Crazy'

Tiger Shroff admitted he doesn’t understand why people are going gaga over his line, Chhoti bachchi ho kya, from his debut film Heropanti. The line surfaced online eight years after the movie was released. Fans seemed to be revisiting the movie ahead of the release of Heropanti 2, which led to the line resurfacing and going viral. Social media users have flooded the internet with ‘Chhoti bachchi ho kya’ memes and Tiger too was asked to recreate it at an event recently.

Speaking about the viral trend, Tiger said that though he doesn’t understand the reason behind the trend going viral, he is happy that it resurfaced just in time for Heropanti 2’s promotions. “I am happy that it resurfaced at a time like this because it gave another dimension to the [film’s] promotions. Honestly, I don’t know why people are going crazy over that line. It’s a dialogue I tell Kriti [Sanon’s character] in the film," the actor told Mid-Day.

Advertisement

Tiger added that some posts featuring the lines have left him chuckling. “I guess because of the way I said it, people have been catching on to it. You never know what clicks with the audience," he added.

While the viral trend did contribute to the promotions of Heropanti 2, the film has failed to draw audiences to the theatres. On Eid, Tuesday, Heropanti 2 collected Rs 2.50 crore nett, Box Office India reported. While the collection recorded a spike as compared to its Monday collections of Rs 1 crore, the collections are still low.

Here’s the box office breakdown for Heropanti 2, as reported by BOI:

Advertisement

Day 1, Friday - 6.25 cr

Day 2, Saturday - 4.75 cr

Day 3, Sunday - 4 cr

Day 4, Monday - 1 cr

Day 5, Tuesday - 2.5 cr

TOTAL - 18.5 cr apprx

Heropanti 2 did not receive favourable reviews either. The News18 review of the movie read: “This Heropanti is full of Zeropanti. ‘Dont’ watch it even if you swear by Tiger Shroff. Ahmed Khan’s sequel to Heropanti is foolish, devoid of logic, completely laughable and at the same time an exhausting film."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.