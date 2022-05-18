Tiger Shroff Shares His Happy Feet Moment from Ladakh; Watch

Tiger Shroff is spreading his infectious dancing energy in the Himalayas these days. In his latest Instagram post, the 32-year-old actor can be seen showing off his energetic dance moves with the serene mountains of Ladakh in the background. The actor who was recently seen in Heropanti 2 showed us how he keeps his spirits high. Tiger danced to the peppy beats of Raat Bhar, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Dressed in a charcoal grey pair of wide pants and black full-sleeve t-shirt along with a light grey muffler, Tiger flaunted his swift footwork and smooth moonwalk style on the rugged terrain of Ladakh.

The Student of the Year 2 actor wore a pair of black sunglasses and white earphones as he danced away. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Tiger added to the caption, “Happy feet, happy mind, happy soul."

Fans and followers are in awe of Tiger’s latest Instagram Reel. One of the comments on the post read, “Happy feet in its true sense." While another follower of the actor commented, “You are amazing."

Tiger has been offering us some stunning views of Ladakh where he is currently shooting for his next film Ganapath. Last week, the actor shared some exhilarating shots from the cold desert as he performed some flying kicks and other acrobatic stunts. The Instagram Reel was accompanied by Alyssa Mendonsa’s soothing song Khaabon ke Parindey from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote in the caption, “On top of the world, or just a mountain."

The action thriller is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Besides Tiger, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti. Ganapath will mark their second collaboration together.

