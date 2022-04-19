Tiger Shroff Shares 'Proud Mom' Tara Sutaria’s Reaction To His Dance, Her Reply Will Leave You In Splits

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is an amazing dancer and there is no doubt about it. He recently shared a reel on his Instagram profile where he amazed his fans with his impeccable dancing skills. However, what caught our attention was his Heropanti 2 co-star Tara Sutaria's comment on his post. In the reel, we could see the actor dancing flawlessly on the stage of India's Got Talent. The grand finale of the show was held on Sunday with contestants Divyansh and Manuraj emerging as the winner.

The clip that Tiger shared showed him dancing like a pro and in-between, focused on the actress’ reaction, who was in a trance and awe by his dancing skills. Along with the reel, the Heropanti star wrote, “Look at my amazing co-star Tara Sutaria being a proud mommm again.”

Take a look at Tiger’s reel here

Reacting to his post, the actress wrote, “I’ taught you well beta.” Other fans and industry colleagues of the duo hilariously reacted to their ROFL Instagram exchange.

As we know, Tiger Shroff fans nowadays cannot stop grinning from ear to ear. After all, his most-awaited film Heropanti 2 is ready to release in a few days. Apart from Tara and Tiger, Heropanti 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The film is all set to hit theatres on April 29 and will have a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 and his upcoming films are Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was last seen in Tadap and her next projects also include Ek Villain Returns.

