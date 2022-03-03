Tiger Shroff Slammed For Copying EXO Singer Kai's Peaches in Poori Gal Baat: 'You Shameless'

Tiger Shroff has come under fire for his latest song. The actor recently released his song Poori Gal Baat earlier this week and it has received mixed reactions from fans. While fans of the Bollywood actor have enjoyed the track, fans of the K-pop group EXO, popularly known as EXO-Ls, accused Tiger Shroff of copying his favourite EXO member Kai.

Fans of the K-pop band and actor are aware that Tiger is a huge Kai fan. He has often shared videos in which he is seen performing to Kai’s tracks and even religiously follows the singer on Instagram as well. So it comes as a disappointment to them when they noticed that the song bears similarities with Kai’s hit tracks Peaches and Mmmh.

Several EXO-Ls took to social media platforms to point out the similarities and criticised Tiger for the song. “Wow what a copy kai mmmh studio choom and peaches. This is should definitely be applauded. Nobody can copy it so well," A fan tweeted. “This is just so embarrassing !!! U shamelessly copy paste Kai peaches & didn’t even give him credit !! Copycats !! Trying really hard to be like Kai lol."

A third fan added, “You copied Kai’s songs ‘Peaches’ and ‘Mmmh’. You called yourself fan just to copy his songs! You shameless." “I can’t even do anything but just laugh! You called yourself fan just to copy his song! LOL," a fourth comment read. “We love that Tiger is such a big fan of Kai! There’s nothing wrong with being inspired, but credits are no where to be found. I hope Tiger addresses this soon," an EXO-L said.

Tiger is yet to address these allegations. Tiger dropped the song on Monday. The music video also starred Mouni Roy.

