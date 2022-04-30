Tiger Shroff Starrer Heropanti 2 Mints Around Rs. 6.5 Crs, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 Collects Rs. 3 Crs On Day 1

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh besides him, yesterday at the box office. Touted as two big releases of Eid, a lot of people were looking forward to seeing the films. However, their box office numbers from the opening day aren’t that great.

Heropanti 2 was the out-and-out commercial actioner. With Tiger Shroff in the lead and Ahmad Khan helming the project, it was supposed to recreate the charm that Baaghi 3 did. However, it managed to collect around Rs. 6.5 crores. A report in Box Office India stated, “Heropanti 2 collected a low 6.25-6.50 crore nett on its first day which is not good enough for an action film as they are frontloaded. The film had bulk bookings at multiplexes before release and the collections in multiplexes are mainly from these."

The report further said that while the collection at mass centres were good, there were hardly any footfalls at multiplexes. Heropanti 2 also registered the lowest footfall for any Tiger Shroff film ever, and its collection is also quite less, but not as low as The Flying Jatt.

Runway 34 also did not manage to attract audience to the theatres. The nett collection of the film was just Rs. 3 crores. A BOI report mentions that it is Ajay’s lowest ever collection since the 2010 film Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge.

Both Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 has registered low footfalls. The films still face a tough competition from KGF 2, whose Hindi version has already crossed 350 crore mark. If Heropanti 2 fails to pick up pace, then the screen allotted to it would be given back to the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. We have to wait and see who would emerge the winner this Eid.

