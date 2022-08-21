Tiger Shroff Starrer Screw Dheela Put On the Backburner Due to Budget Constraints? Here’s What We Know…

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film, Screw Dheela, was announced just a few weeks back. The film would have Tiger back in the action avatar, and this time Shashank Khaitan was to helm it. However, now reports are doing the rounds that it has been put on the back burner!

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has run into budget constraints. A source said, “Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan have decided to put the film on the backburner. There were multiple reasons for it. Firstly, the film is a big-scale action entertainer, and the budget was coming up to Rs. 150 crores. Meanwhile, the teaser didn’t really get the encouraging response that the makers were hoping for. Tiger’s Heropanti 2 was a disaster and it put a question mark on his pull at the ticket window. Lastly, the box office scenario is horrible right now, especially how Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan put up terrible numbers."

Advertisement

The source also added, “Keeping all these factors in mind, it was felt by all the stakeholders that it’s not wise to take this film on floors right now. Screw Dheela is not shelved. The team hopes to visit this film later when the box office environment is conducive."

Shashank Khaitan is all set for his next release, Govinda Mera Naam, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. It was said to be releasing directly on OTT, however, there is no confirmation about it. He will also be directing Bedhadak, which will mark Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani’s debut. It will also have Gurfateh Pirzada.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here