Tiger Shroff Strikes Sensuous Poses in Pool, Makes Fans Go Weak in the Knees; Watch

Tiger Shroff who was busy in the promotions of his latest flick Heropanti 2, seems to have taken a soothing break for himself. The Baaghi star who is an avid social media user often treats fans to steamy pictures and videos, leaving his fans drooling. On Saturday, the Tiger Shroff followed the suit and channelled his weekend mood by chilling in the pool, and made his fans go weak in the knees.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a video, in which he is seen striking sensuous poses and flaunting his toned physique. The actor looks handsome as ever as he poses in a pool, in the middle of a desert on a hot summer day. The actor flaunts his chiselled jawline and the perfectly carved muscles while staring into the camera.

As the video speaks volumes about the handsome hunk, Tiger wrote nothing but added a splashing water emoticon to the post.

Check the video below:

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Tiger’s fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons as they showered their love on him.

Along with the video, the actor added Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore track which added to the mood of the video.

Speaking about Tiger Shroff’s work front, after Heropanti 2, the actor is currently making headlines after he was roped in for the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood classic Rambo starring Sylvester Stallone, reported Pinkvilla. Given his love for action sequences, many have touted him to be a perfect fit for the movie.

The Student of The Year 2 actor also asserted that Rambo is going to be different from what he has done so far. “It has been in the making for a very long time. Though it’s too early to talk about it right now, one thing is for sure. It is going to be very different from everything that I have done before. I know it’s very hard to believe but you will see something soon enough and know why I am saying this," Tiger said.

