Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 Will Be Available To Stream On Prime Video From This Date

Amazon Prime Video has announced the digital release of Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. All Tiger Shroff fans will be able to stream the movie from May 27. In the video, can be seen Tiger and his co-actor Tara Sutaria have a Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya Face-Off Challenge with a caption like, “Yeh trend main kar leta hoon, aap May 27 ko jaake #Heropanti2OnPrime dekh lena."

Tiger has expressed his happiness that the film will have its digital premiere on Prime Video. In a statement, the actor stated, “Filled with a lot of action, romance and twist, and turns, the audience will enjoy it. I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes."

Heropanti 2 is a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti, which was released in 2014. The hit film also marked Kriti Sanon’s foray into Bollywood.

Apart from Tiger and Tara, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a role of an antagonist. Heropanti also features Amrita Singh and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film focuses on a boy who is a computer genius and a girl, a self-made billionaire fell in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. Things take a turn when they reunited and that follows the action, drama, and romance like an entertainment package.

As per reports, the film was made on the budget of Rs 70 crore, but it failed to weave its magic in the number game. The movie has grossed around Rs 35.26 crore worldwide.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and penned by Rajat Arora. The music is scored by A R Rahman and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

