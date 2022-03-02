Tiger Shroff Turns 32: How Heropanti Actor Made a Name Amid Galaxy of Stars

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has made a name for himself with not just his dance moves but also the way he performs action sequences. While the actor is at the top of his game right now with several films lined up, there was a time when he had to face a lot of criticism.

He was targeted for his “feminine" looks. The actor paid negligible attention to these comments and kept working on his skills as a dancer and actor. Today, Tiger is one of the most sought after actors in the film industry. The actor is celebrating his 32nd birthday today.

The Name:

Advertisement

Not many are aware that Tiger was named Jai Hemant Shroff. The actor had a peculiar habit of biting everyone around him. Due to this habit, the actor was called Tiger. While making his debut in the industry, he chose to continue with this name.

Heropanti

Tiger was appreciated for his debut film Heropanti. The actor was appreciated for his fitness but criticised for “feminine" looks. However, Tiger decided to just focus on his work. In his Bollywood journey, the actor has not been embroiled in any controversy. With his films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War and several music videos, Tiger proved his talent.

Upcoming films

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. The film is expected to release on Christmas next year. He will also be seen in Heropanti 2 (post-production) and Ganapath (filming). Tiger will also be doing Rambo with director Siddharth Anand. Rambo will be Tiger’s second film after War. His film Baaghi 4 has just been announced.

Taekwondo Black Belt Winner

Apart from acting, Tiger is equally good at martial arts and gymnastics. He is a black belt winner in Taekwondo. Tiger had even helped Aamir Khan build his physique for Dhoom 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.