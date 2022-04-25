Home » News » Movies » Tiger Shroff's Fan Faints After Seeing Her Favourite Actor, Netizens Say 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya?'

Tiger Shroff Meets Fans In Mumbai During An Event
In a video that is now going viral on social media, Tiger Shroff can be seen meeting a fan who fainted after seeing him.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 25, 2022, 19:08 IST

It is no secret that Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fan following. The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 recently surprised fans and visited a mall in Mumbai. Tiger was joined by his co-star Tara Sutaria. However, it was not the promotion of the movie but something else that caught everyone’s attention.

On Monday, paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to social media and dropped a video sharing how a fan fainted after watching Tiger Shroff during an event in Mumbai. In the clip, the fan can be seen teary-eyed as the security personnel take her towards her favorite actor. Tiger too, dressed in a red shirt can be seen hugging his fan and asking if she is fine.

Several people reacted to the video. While some expressed concern for Tiger’s fan, others claimed that it was a ‘good tactic’ to meet celebrities. Several social media users also joked about how she is the ‘Choti Bacchi’ that Tiger Shroff has been looking for. Then comment section of the post is flooded with netizens writing, “Choti Bacchi Ho Kya?"

Meanwhile, the mall that Tiger and Tara visited was flooded with their fans. They also took selfies with their fans and talked about their upcoming release Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shorff and Tara Sutaria Take Selfie With Fans In Mumbai

Mumbai Mall Flooded With Tiger Shorff and Tara Sutaria’s Fans

Heropanti 2 presents Tiger Shroff as Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman. The film is all set to release on 29 April 22.

first published: April 25, 2022, 19:08 IST