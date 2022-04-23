Tiger Shroff's Fee Hikes As He Signs Third Movie With Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani: Report

Tiger Shroff has reportedly signed his third film with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Entertainment. The actor has already jumped on board for the production house’s films Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While little is known about the project as of now, a new report claims that the production house has hiked Tiger’s salary for the project.

A source close to the development told BollywoodLife that the star has been offered a substantially larger sum than his standard fee for this new project. The publication has claimed that the third film is also a remake of a 90s movie, seemingly like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The production house and Tiger Shroff are yet to comment on the report.

Tiger’s film with the production house — Bade Miyan Chote Miyan — was announced earlier this year. Owing to the title, it seems like a remake of the hit 90s movie but with Tiger and Akshay Kumar at the forefront of the movie, there are chances that the film will have a heavy coating of action in it.

Meanwhile, Tiger is also gearing for the release of his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. It is said that Tiger is going all out for the movie. Sources close to the project have revealed, “Tiger learned the art of stick fighting which he performed for the first time in any of his films. This form comes under the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu".

Heropanti 2 will also mark Tiger’s debut as a playback singer in films. He has lent his voice to the song Miss Hairan, which is composed by AR Rahman. Written by Rajat Arora, Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the occasion of Eid and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

