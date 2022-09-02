Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Calls Disha Patani 'Stunning' after Actor’s 'Single' Comment On KWK 7

In a recent episode of the famous celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan 7 - hosted by director and producer Karan Johar - actor Tiger Shroff revealed that he is “single and currently looking around." He also admitted that he's “infatuated" with Shraddha Kapoor, sort of denying that he is romantically linked with Disha Patani. The duo were rumoured to have been in a relationship for quite some time - they were also spotted by the paparazzi outside eateries in Mumbai and taking vacations together. On the 9th episode of the widely popular TV show, Tiger categorically clarified his relationship status. However, his mother Ayesha Shroff still shares a cordial bond with Disha. She recently commented on Disha’s latest Instagram post.

The actress shared a set of stunning pictures of herself in an all-black outfit on Thursday. Among all those who left fiery and heart icon on Disha's post, Tiger Shroff's mom's comment stole the show. She called Disha ‘stunning’ in the comments section and added a few heart-eye icons.

In the latest episode of KWK 7, Tiger shared the couch with Kriti Sanon and the duo made a few startling revelations, especially about Tiger’s apparent ‘single’ status.

A while ago, Disha shared a humorous video on Instagram, on which Ayesha Shroff dropped laughing emojis. Along with the video, Disha wrote, “Don’t you take my protein.” The humorous video features Disha and Raakesh Yadav, martial arts experts, fighting over who should take the protein bar and, in the end, someone else grabs it.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani never publically accepted their relationship and still maintain a silence on their rumored break-up.

