Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Raises Temperature with New Video on Instagram

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff has become extremely popular especially over the last one year. Her social media updates, gym stints with brother and actor Tiger Shroff and cute exchanges with Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani, have all brought Krishna closer to her fans. On Wednesday, Krishna uploaded a reel on Instagram in which she can be seen posing for her photoshoots.

Fans took to the comment section of the post and dropped fire emojis. Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff, too, commented, “Stunnnnnnning" with many heart and fire emojis.

Recently, the 28-year-old featured in the music video of a Punjabi track titled Kinni Kinni Vaari. The single, sung by Raashi Sood, also starred Jannat Zubair, Nagma, Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi. At the time of its release, Krishna seemed excited about her first on-screen appearance. However, she said she would definitely not want to be a part of the Hindi film industry. She told indianexpress.com, “For me, it is so important to consistently do something that I feel truly passionate about. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood)."

