Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Movie Screw Dheela Isn't Shelved, Just Postponed: Report

Screw Dheela, a Bollywood movie starring Tiger Shroff and south actress Rashmika Mandanna, garnered a lot of attention when it was first announced. However, shortly after that, media reports suggested that the movie was shelved, much to the disappointment of fans. But as per a recent report, the film has just been postponed. The Indian Express quoted a source close to the development confirming that the Dharma Productions movie, helmed by Karan Johar, has only been postponed and not canceled.

The source added, “Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff is going to collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, the shoot is to commence later next year.”

In the past couple of months, media reports speculated that Screw Dheela had run into major budget issues and was all set to be shelved. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying: “Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan have decided to put the film on the backburner. There were multiple reasons for it. Firstly, the film is a big-scale action entertainer, and the budget was coming up to Rs. 150 crores. Meanwhile, the teaser didn’t really get the encouraging response that the makers were hoping for. Tiger’s Heropanti 2 was a disaster and it put a question mark on his pull at the ticket window."

The latest report went on to mention that the stakeholders decided to postpone work on the movie for the time being. The report added that the film is not shelved and the makers hope to visit the film again, once circumstances were more favorable.

Screw Dheela is a Shashank Khaitan-directed movie and boasts of action sequences, glamour, and romance. Previously, Karan Johar shared the teaser of the film on Instagram with the caption, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!”

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action movie Heropanti 2, which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, he has projects such as Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

