Tigmanshu Dhulia Turns 55: A Look at Actor's Top Performances in the World of OTT

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGMANSHU DHULIA: Filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia turned 55 on Sunday. He is known for directing critically-acclaimed films like Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil and the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. Dhulia made his streaming debut in 2019 with shows like Out of Love and Criminal Justice. A post graduate from National School of Drama, Dhulia is also known for his role as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap’s modern cult film Gangs of Wasseypur.

On his 55th birthday let us take a look at Dhulia’s noted performances in web series.

Advertisement

Tandav (2021)

In this political drama, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Dhulia played the role of PM Devki Nandan Singh. In this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Samar Pratap Singh who murders Dhulia’s character. The political drama also starred Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover, among others. The series was written by Gaurav Solanki. Rangbaaz (2018)

A ZEE5 original web series set against the rustic background of the Gorakhpur in the 1990s, Tigmanshu Dhulia stars as politician Ram Shankar Tiwari. The series also starred Jimmy Shergill, Gul Panag, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. Directed by Bhav Dhulia and written by RJ Siddharth, the series premiered on the digital streaming platform in 2018. Fixerr (2019)

Dhulia played the role of Yashpal Sahrawat in this series that premiered on streaming platforms Alt Balaji and Zee5. The web series, created by Sakett Saawhney and produced by Riti Sawhney, marked the OTT debut of actor Shabir Ahluwalia. The series also starred Mahie Gill, Karishma Sharma, and Varun Badola in supporting roles. Shabbir plays the role of a police officer while Dhulia played the role of his senior in the series. The Great Indian Murder (2022)

Marking his debut as a director for a web series, Dhulia chose a story of murder and thriller. The series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar features Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Shashank Arora among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.