'Time To Beast': Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh's Latest Workout Clip

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The 28-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through her terrific acting skills and good looks. Akshara is also an avid social media user and often shares engrossing content on Instagram.

Akshara is known for being a fitness freak and the actress motivates her followers by posting uplifting Instagram Reels. Recently, Akshara shared another video from her workout session on Instagram. The actress captioned her post, “It’s time to the beast, I do it for myself".

Akshara’s post has gone viral with over 215,000 views on Instagram. Several fans have commented on her post. One of her hard-core fans wrote, “My favourite heroine - Bollywood, Hollywood, Bhojpuri." Another awestruck fan wrote, “If your heart was a prison, I would like to be sentenced for life".

Last week, Akshara shared an adorable Instagram Reel. In the Reel, she was seen revelling with actor Karan Khanna. Akshara captioned the Reel, “U know what stupiddd @justkarankhanna having cute friend like me is such a blessing Samjha?" Akshara’s Reel has broken the Internet with over two million views on Instagram.

Apart from being an exceptional actor, Akshara is also a fashionista at heart. The actress knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and make heads turn. Last month, Akshara shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram and left her fans star-struck.

Recently, Akshara shared another mesmerising post in which she looked regal in a beige-coloured lehenga. The actress captioned her post, “I’m an original & that’s perfection in itself, Kya kahte ho?"

Akshara has featured in several hit Bhojpuri movies like Dhadkan, Tabadala, Satya, Saathiya, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Satyamev Jayate, Sarkar Raj and many more. Last year, Akshara was in the news when she participated in Bigg Boss OTT.

