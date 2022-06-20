Time To Own Pieces of KGF World - Movie Team Is Ready To Give Away Guns, Hammers and Bikes

KGF 2 swept off the floor across the world and Rocky Bhai’s world seems like very familiar to fans everywhere. To take this fandom a notch higher, producers of the movie Hombale Films have decided to let people have a piece of the KGF universe with them. They are making collectibles related to the KGF world that would help people celebrate the movie with a memory linked to it.

What was your favorite thing in the KGF world? Was it the variety of weapons used by Rocky Bhai? The hammers, the stylish Mustang car, his bike, the large rifle nicknamed ‘Doddamma’ or Rocky Bhai himself? Well, all these are available. Hombale films have now collaborated with Silaii, a company that makes artefacts to create the replicas of KGF collectibles. “India’s First Movie Collectible is Here! SILAII brings to you the KGF Universe as India’s first Movie Collectible series! Indulge yourself in the glorious KGF kingdom and the marvel of the unconquerable Sultan Rocky and his universe. Each sculpture signifies an important part of Rocky’s journey such as the Dodamma Gun, the hammer, the bike and the Car. The collectibles are sure to transcend you into Rocky’s world and help relieve the legacy of KGF" said the official statement from the team.

These are planned to be sold in limited quantities online. The prices and when will the sale begin is yet to be shared by the team.

For the unversed, KGF 2 was released in April this year and starred Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon among others. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of all time and broke all records at the box office. It earned over Rs 1200 crore at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 3 is also in making. last month, the film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed the news and added that they are planning to create a Marvel-style franchise of the hit film.

