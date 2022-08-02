Timepass 3: Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Demands Removal Of Some Scenes

Timepass 3, which was released on July 29, has received poor reviews from the audience and critics alike. Adding to the trouble of makers, Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has demanded that some scenes should be removed from the film. The Samiti has alleged that director Ravi Jadhav tried to spread false information that Hindi is India’s national language. Samiti demanded that either Ravi should provide proof regarding this or apologise.

These details were shared on Marathi Ekikaran Samiti’s official Facebook page. These demands raised by Marathi Ekikaran Samiti have also received a lot of support from the public. In the comment section, users wrote that many Marathi-speaking people still consider Hindi as India’s national language. Another wrote that Ravi is not proud of the Marathi language. A person said that those Marathi films which use the Hindi language should not be watched.

As of now, no one from the Timepass franchise has responded to these comments. It remains to be seen how makers tackle this situation.

Keeping aside the dispute, Timepass 3 describes adventures of younger Dagdu Shantaram Parab and his friends Kombda, Malaria and Balbharti. The film talks about how Dagdu gets admission to the science stream even after scoring 36% marks. He has to pay Rs 25,000 for getting admission. Dagdu wants to make it big this time in studies but falls in love with Pallavi, daughter of Don Dinkar Patil. Timepass 3 narrates the comic situations which start after that.

Prathamesh Parab, Hruta Durgule, Bhau Kadam, Sanjay Nirvekar, Manmeet Prem, Anvita Phaltankar and other actors are there in Timepass 3. The film is bankrolled by Athaansh Communications and Zee Studios. Priyadarshan Jadhav penned the storyline. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 8 crores, Timepass 3 collected Rs 4.44 crore till now.

