Tina Dutta Wins OTT Debut Award for her Performance in Naxalbari

Season 1 of Nazalbari was released in November 2020. The web series offered an interesting perspective into the grim world of India’s red uprising. Naxalbari was an insight into the insurgency through the lens of an STF agent.

The directors, writers and actors have been applauded for their work. Tina Dutta, who played agent Raghav’s live-in girlfriend Ketki was also praised for her performance. The actor has now won the OTT debut award for best actress. A delighted Tina shared the news with her fans on Instagram.

Tina wrote that an award is like a cherry on top, the dessert an actor deserves after strenuous work. The actress felt blessed that her year has started on a positive note. Tina expressed hope that 2022 would be a game-changer for her. She extended a vote of thanks to all fans for loving and supporting her. Tina attached four photos with the Instagram post wearing a black and gold gown.

Tina was congratulated by Amit Khanna, Zeeshan Khan and other fans in the comment section.

Tina was very happy to be a part of this series with such an interesting premise. In this 60 second challenge, she explained 3 reasons for watching Naxalbari. The actor also gave a sneak-peek into different aspects of her life.

Naxalbari narrates the story of an STF agent Raghav, who is on a mission to finish a Naxal uprising in Gadchiroli. As the agent gets involved in this fight deeper, he finds that the fight is not just confined to the jungles. He discovers that the fight has also reached the bigger cities. Director Partho Mitra has provided a gripping and taut narrative into the world of India’s red uprising.

Apart from Tina, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sreejita De, Satyadeep Misra, Shakti Anand, Aamir Ali were a part of this series. Narayani Shastri, Anindya Gupta, Tarun Arora, Abudhar Al Hassan, Ankita Mithal and Devrishi Malhotra were also seen in the series.

