Tirupati Temple To Serve Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Notices For Photoshoot On Premises

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. The ceremony was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan graced the event which was held at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram.

After getting married in a fairytale ceremony, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited the Tirupati Lord Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings.

However, the couple landed in controversy following their visit to the temple. Reportedly, Nayanthara violated rules by wearing footwear inside the holy shrine’s premises.

Narasimha Kishore, Chief Vigilance Security Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, addressed the media regarding the whole issue. According to Kishore, Nayanthara was seen walking with footwear on the temple premises. He also mentioned that the couple had violated another rule by bringing their private photographers.

“She (Nayanthara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have also noticed on CCTV that they did a photoshoot there. We are serving notices to Nayanthara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and the pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her," Narasimha Kishore was quoted as saying.

Stunning pictures have emerged from the couple’s visit to the temple. Vignesh can be seen holding Nayanthara’s hands and posing in front of Tirumala temple.

Meanwhile, Vignesh has written a letter to authorities at the Tirupati Temple, apologising for the misconduct.

While Nayanthara looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, Vignesh looked terrific in his traditional attire.

On the work front, Nayanthara recently starred in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The romantic comedy wreaked havoc at the box office despite getting mixed reviews. The film also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role.

