Tis Hazari Court Summons Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai Over Controversial Kaali Poster

The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has summoned controversial filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and listed the case for hearing on November 1. Justice Abhishek Kumar stated that the complainant sought to serve the defendants through emails and Whatsapp. The court said that to send afresh summons to Leena Manimekalai through all the modes, returnable for till the next date of hearing, November 1.

The petitioner, through the case, wants to restrain the filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from depicting Lord Kaali in an uncalled for way. The suit has been filed by the advocate Raj Gaurav, who called for a permanent and mandatory injunction against Leena Manimekalai and the producer of the documentary film.

Leena Manimekalai dominated headlines when she shared the poster of her upcoming documentary. Leena’s poster depicted Lord Kaali smoking a cigarette with an LGBTQ flag. She received various outrageous messages from the Hindu community for depicting the Goddess Kaali in an “obscene" way. Following a fierce backlash, Twitter blocked her poster of the documentary film.

Later, the Indian High Commission in Canada urged Canadian authorities to withdraw the disrespectful poster exhibited at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. The appeal was made following the social media uproar by the Hindu community. When Leena Manimekalai’s grandmother died, she targeted the Indian government through her Facebook post.

She wrote, “An abode of compassion, love, and patience. I don’t understand why I am alive when I can’t even kiss her[grandmother] a farewell." She further wrote that she was stuck in Toronto because the Indian government considers her a criminal.

Leena Manimekalai stated the Indian Government booked her in nine FIRs and issued a lookout circular to arrest her at the airport because of the alleged disrespectful documentary poster.

