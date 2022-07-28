Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla Look Intriguing in Dahan's Motion Poster, Trailer to be Out Tomorrow

The latest motion poster of the upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan’ seems really intriguing and has piqued the interest of the fans. Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra’s characters hint at some mystery that is going to unfold in the series. In the motion poster of their characters, Tisca gazes intently at something in the distance while Saurabh’s attention, too, is captured by something.

In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it. What are they depicting? What’s the mystery around ‘Raakan Ka Rahasya’! Hopefully, the trailer which drops tomorrow will answer some of the questions!

Advertisement

The motion posters also featured actor Rohan Joshi.

Take a look at the motion posters:

Going by the comment section, fans were intrigued by the poster. One of them wrote, “Going to be really great story can’t wait to see " while another added, “Was waiting for long time!Let’s go!"

Tisca Chopra was lately seen in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the film was a huge crowd puller and had a good performance at the box office. Prior to that, the actress was seen in MX Player’s series Ramyug. This is her second time collaborating with Hotstar following the series Hostages. In that, she starred with Ronit Roy, among others.

Saurabh Shukla, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Shamshera which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He has a couple of projects lined up including Identity Card, No Rules for Fools, and Manohar Pandey.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here