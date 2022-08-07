Tisca Chopra Wants Kareena Kapoor Khan in Her Debut Directorial, Says She Will Be Suitable for The Script

Tisca Chopra had earned accolades for the 2020 short film Rubaru. The actress, who is known for her acting prowess, sat on the director’s chair for this one. Now, she is set to direct her debut feature film and the Tisca wants to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Talking to Mid Day, Tisca revealed, I have a story in mind for Kareena that I would like to direct, but we have not yet narrated the script to her. The project is with the producers [for now]. I hope something materialises as it is a script for which she will be suitable. Fingers crossed."

A source quoted by the daily further revealed, “The character is a modern woman who is strong, relatable, has underlying complex layers, is light-hearted and [someone] who fights with spunk and confidence. Tisca has spoken to Kareena, who is currently filming a thriller with Hansal Mehta."

Tisca Chopra was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo, where she had an extended cameo. She played the character of the woman with whom Anil Kapoor’s character falls in love with, despite being married. She was impactful even with her brief screen time, and she was praised by one and all. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha this week. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix series, Devotion of Suspect X, where she will share the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, apart from the project with Hansal Mehta. She has also confirmed being a part of Rhea Kapoor’s next project, which will not be a sequel of Veere Di Wedding despite being a story of three women.

