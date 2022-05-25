Title And First Look Of Vikram Prabhu's Next Film Revealed

Vikram Prabhu’s next film has been titled Rathamum Sadhaiyum. Vignesh Shivan, revealing the film’s title and its first look poster on Tuesday, wrote, “Happy to release the Title Look of the film ‘இரத்தமும் சதையும் - Blood And Flesh". Currently, in its pre-production work, the makers are planning to start the shoot next month.

The first look poster, which is covered in red and black tint, features Vikram Prabhu in an intense look along with a pigeon, a dog, and a horse in the frame. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Harendhar Balachandar, the film is based on true incidents.

Speaking about the project, the director in his recent interview revealed that the story is set in the backdrops of Tiruchy, Tanjore, and Chennai. Meanwhile, Vikram will be seen playing a gangster in the film.

Jointly produced by Karthik Adwait of Karthik Movie House, PS Reddy, and Anu Chowdhary, details on the cast and crew of the film will be revealed soon. Interestingly, Karthik has directed the actor in Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku, which is yet to be released.

In the meantime, Vikram Prabhu, the third-generation actor from the family of actor Shivaji Ganesan, is basking in the success of Taanakkaaran. Currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar, the actor played a cop in the film.

On the professional front, the actor has joined hands with newcomer director Karthi for a thriller drama titled Tiger. The film is scripted by Muthaiah, who directed the Kumki actor in Pulikuthi Pandi.

In addition, Vikram has another film lined up with debutant filmmaker Manivel. The film, titled Pagaye Kathiru, is billed as an action-thriller and also stars Smruthi Venkat, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vidya Pradeep, Sai Kumar, and Siva Shara in pivotal roles.

Vikram Prabhu is also part of Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan, which is set for a grand release in September this year.

