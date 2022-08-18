Title and First Look Poster of Mammootty’s Next Unveiled

The title and first look poster of the B Unnikrishnan directorial starring Mammootty have been released. The upcoming movie will be titled Christopher. The first look poster of the upcoming thriller features Mammootty holding a shotgun. However, the poster does not reveal the face of the actor. The tagline of the poster, ‘Biography of a Vigilante Cop’, indicates that the film is an action thriller.

The upcoming film will mark the collaboration of Mammootty and filmmaker B Unnikrishnan after more than a decade.

Mammootty, sharing the poster on Facebook, wrote, “Presenting the Title Poster of Christopher Movie Written by #Udaykrishna, directed by Unnikrishnan B and Produced by RD Illuminations."

Advertisement

Unnikrishnan and Mammootty had last teamed up for Pramani, which was released in 2010. Mammootty had also starred in the director’s 2009 anthology film Kerala Cafe. Christopher, produced under the banner of RD Illuminations, went on floors in July. The movie will also mark the second collaboration between script writer Uday Krishna and filmmaker Unnikrishnan after Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu.

Mammootty is playing the role of a cop in the movie. The film has Shine Tom Chacko, Sneha, Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Jinu Abraham, Vineeta Kosi, Amala Paul, and Aishwarya Lakshmi in pivotal roles. Tollywood’s famous actor Vinay Rai essays the role of antagonist. With the project, the actor will mark his debut in the Malayalam film industry.

The shooting of Christopher is going on in different locations of Ernakulam, Pooyamkutty and Vandiperiyar. The cinematography of the film is handled by Faiz Siddique, who gained popularity for his work in Operation Java. It will have music by Justin Varghese, and Manoj is handling the editing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty has many films in the pipeline including Nisam Basheer’s thriller Rorschach, and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanparkal Nerathu Mayakkam, and a Telugu film titled Agent.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here