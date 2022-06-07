Title and Poster of Kannada Actor Kaveesh Shetty’s New Pan-India Film Unveiled

The Kannada film industry has recently reached new heights with the overwhelming success and popularity of the KGF franchise and director Prashanth Neel has certainly paved the way for pan-India release of other movies. Another big budget Sandalwood film is in the making for pan-India release.

Kaveesh Shetty, the actor-director best known for his debut film Jiilka, is returning with a new project. Sadagara Raghavendra’s action flick After Operation London Cafe, whose title poster was revealed on June 5, would feature Kaveesh in the lead role. On the occasion of Kaveesh Shetty’s birthday, actor Rishab Shetty unveiled the title and first-look poster of the film on social media.

Sharing the first-look poster of After Operation London Café, Rishab Shetty wrote, “Best wishes to friend Sadagara Raghavendra who is making his first directorial and best wishes to Kaveesh, the heroine Megha, and the rest of the artists and technicians who are working on this film".

Filmmaker Sadagara Raghavendra responded to Rishab’s gesture by thanking him and said that the entire team of the film is indebted to Rishab for his love and support. Actress Megha Shetty also shared the first look of the film from her social media handle and said, “Need all your blessing"

As the title suggests, After Operation London Cafe will most likely be a slick action thriller. The female protagonist will be played by actress Megha Shetty, and the film will be released across India in six languages— Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Artists and technicians from Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states are said to be among the cast and crew.

The film is produced by Vijay Kumar Shetty Havaral, Ramesh Kothari and Deepak Pandurang Rane.

This will be the second film project of Megha, known for the television serial Jotheyali. She will make her film debut in Tribble Riding, alongside Aditi Prabhudeva and Rachana Inder, opposite Ganesh. Megha will also star alongside Darling Krishna and Nishvika Naidu in Dil Pasand.

