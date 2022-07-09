Title Logo of Krishna Vamsi-Starrer Ranga Marthanda Released

The title logo of Ranga Marthanda, the much-awaited Krishna Vamsi flick, has been released on Twitter where users showed their excitement for the project.

Krishna Vamsi’s latest project has been in the works for a while, thereby creating quite a buzz in the industry. He wrote, “With the Idea to Set the Grand Stage & Title for the Most Touching Play. Presenting the Title of KV21."

According to sources, the trailer and teaser of the film will be released soon. Ranga Marthanda is the official remake of Nana Patekar’s Marathi classic Natsamrat.

The film completed shooting back in January with Rahul Silpligunj sharing a photo from the sets of the film to announce the news featuring all the other lead actors. He wrote with the pic, “Last day on the sets of Ranga Marthanda and it has been an amazing journey working with these great people."

Krishna Vamsi, along with Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Pony Verma, and Ali Reza can be seen in the picture.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has provided his voice to the film, which is produced by Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu. Ilaiyaraaja, the maestro, scored the music.

Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi have united for family entertainment after a 15-year hiatus. Prakash Raj will be seen filling Nana Patekar’s part.

Krishna Vamsi made his directorial debut in 1995 with Gulabi, a romantic criminal drama starring JD Chakravarthi and Maheshwari. Since then, the creative director has provided the Tollywood industry with countless hits.

