Title Of These Five Films Were Taken From Chiranjeevi’s Old Films

Actor Chiranjeevi is arguably the biggest star of the Telugu film industry. The megastar has secured a special place in the hearts of millions of cinema lovers. Because of his popularity, the names of his films are being used as titles of new movies. The formula of giving old film titles to new movies has proven to be a hit formula for many filmmakers.

Let’s look at some new movies whose titles have been inspired by Chiranjeevi’s old films.

Hero: Mahesh Babu’s nephew and actor Ashok Galla made his acting debut in 2022 with the movie Hero. Chiranjeevi was the lead actor in the 1984 released Telugu film with the same title. The film was directed by Vijaya Bapineedu and produced by Allu Aravind.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: The family drama starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sharwanand, Radhika Sarathkumar has hit the theatres on March 4, 2022. A Telugu film with the same title starring Chiranjeevi, Krishnam Raju and Jayasudha was released in 1981. It was directed by K Balachander.

Raja Vikramarka: The Telugu film starring Kartikeya Gummakonda was released last year in November 2021. Chiranjeevi shares screen space with Amala Akkineni and others in a film with the same title released in 1990. It was directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty and produced by Amarnadha Rao.

Mugguru Monagallu: The Telugu crime-thriller starring Srinivasa Reddy, Dheekshith Shetty and Vennala Ramarao in lead roles was released in August 2021. The film failed to perform at the box office. The title of the film was taken from Chiranjeevi and Ramya Krishnan starrer Mugguru Monagallu released on January 7, 1994.

Master: Actor Vijay starrer Master released in 2021 was an absolute gem of a movie. It received critical appreciation from film critics. The title of this film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been lifted from Suresh Krishna’s directorial Master which featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Suresh Krishna’s directorial was released on October 3, 1997.

