Title of Vikram's Chiyaan 61 Out, To Be Officially Announced on Actor's Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram’s latest release Mahaan has received positive reviews. The film, a high-octane drama revolving around crime and vengeance, has been praised by fans and critics in almost equal measure. And now, Vikram is all set for his next project, Chiyaan 61, with director Pa. Ranjith. The official announcement regarding this project was made quite some time ago. Now, the title of the film has also been revealed.

Chiyaan 61 will now be called Maidhaanam. According to reports, the film is being touted as a sports drama based on traditional bodybuilding in Tamil Nadu. Vikram will be enacting a versatile role in this film. He is also undergoing training to match his role in the film. The title of the film will be officially announced on Vikram’s birthday.

The shooting of Chiyaan 61 is happening across many locations in Tamil Nadu. Chiyaan 61 will be Pa. Ranjith’s second sports drama after a very successful Sarpatta Parambarai. Having already delivered a successful sports drama, there’re high expectations of Pa. Ranjith’s next as well. Earlier, there were reports that Chiyaan 61 would be set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields. There is no clarity about the female lead of Chiyaan 61 yet.

On the work front besides Chiyaan 61, Pa. Ranjith will be working on Natchathiram Nagargirathu. Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan will be seen in this film. He will also be working on a film starring Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Vikram will be seen in Cobra, Dhruva Natchathiram, Ponniyin Selvan : Part One and Mahavir Karna. Besides Vikram, Irfan Pathan and Srinidhi Shetty will also be seen in Cobra. Cobra has been directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Dhruva Natchathiram has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Simran and Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen in this film.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One has been directed by Mani Ratnam. Apart from Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi will be seen in it.

Mahavir Karna has been directed by R.S. Vimal. Suresh Gopi and Jagan will be seen in this film.

