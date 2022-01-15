Title Track of Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda Released Ahead of Film's 50-day Theatrical Run

The makers of the Telugu blockbuster film Akhanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna have released the full video of the title song. The song has been released at a time when the film is heading towards marking its 50 days of successful theatrical run on January 20, 2022. Ahead of the milestone, the makers released the song to draw moviegoers to the theatre in its seventh week of theatrical run.

Watch Song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPinDXYJ9CA

Akhanda’s title song is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Shivam Mahadevan. Music composer S Thaman has composed the music with ethnic and western beats. The song gives the vibes of a high-octane anthem. The music video shows Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action avatar. The actor is seen in an intense and angry look in the video. Within four hours the film has garnered over 60,000 views on Youtube.

The streaming platform Disney+Hotstar has announced that Akhanda will start streaming on the Over The Top (OTT) platform from January 23, 2022.

Star Maa has secured the satellite rights for the film and Akhanda will be aired on the channel on February 27.

According to reports, producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy is gearing up for a grand celebration of Akhanda’s successful 50-day run. A huge event will be organized in Suryapet, the hometown of the producer in Telangana.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Apart from Balakrishna, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth in pivotal roles. The movie was released worldwide on December 2. Continuing its successful run, the film joined the 100-crore club with Rs 127 crore collection at the box office. The film was made reportedly at the cost of Rs 70 crore.

