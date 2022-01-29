Title Track of Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar's Badhaai Do Out Now, Viral on Social Media

The title track of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do has been released and is going viral on social media. You can find the wedding scenes of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkumar in the title track.

The Bhumi and Rajkumar pair is well suited to the title track, and the song has a party vibe to it. The track has been sung by Nakash Aziz, and the music is by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has got 57 lakh views on YouTube so far. Not just that, it has been liked by 21,000 users. People have commented on the video and praised it in great amounts. You can watch the video here-

According to media reports, Rajkumar plays the role of a cop in a female police station, while Bhumi will be seen in the role of a PT teacher in the film. The story and characters of Badhaai Do are different from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Ayushmann’s movie was equally appreciated by the audience and critics. Apart from Rajkumar and Bhumi, Badhaai Do also stars Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and other actors. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Badhaai Do will be released in theatres on February 11.

