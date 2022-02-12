TKSS: Bipasha Basu’s Gaffe About Her Marriage Years With Karan Singh Grover Leaves Everyone In Splits

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and most loved shows on television. The comedy talk show is graced by many celebrities and eminent personalities every weekend and is hosted by the ace comedian Kapil Sharma and his team of comics. This weekend, during a special Valentine’s Day episode, style diva Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover will be seen as celebrity guests. The duo, who have always given us major relationship goals, were seen having a fun banter about their married life on The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh, who is the judge of the show, asked the couple how many years have passed since their marriage. And their answer can make anyone laugh out loud. It was immensely hilarious to know that the duo was not sure about the exact number of years they have been married.

While answering the question, Karan said six years, and Bipasha felt that she has been married to the actor for the last four years. “I have been married to her for six years and she has been married to me for four years," Karan said. And when they were questioned how, Bipasha explained, “We were coming here to meet you (Kapil Sharma) and we knew you would ask us questions, we would forget the answers, so we decided, let’s just talk. So I asked him, ‘hey Karan, how many years have we been married? I counted and I missed two years.'"

After listening to this Karan replied, “I said it would be six years, but she said,"no mana 16, 17, 20, 21 four years completed?" So, for me, it has been six years but for her, it’s been four years."

But after all the confusion, the couple concluded that coming April 30, they will complete six years of their marriage.

Fans can enjoy the show on Sony Entertainment Television this Valentine’s Day.

