TKSS Fame Sumona Chakravarti Flaunts Stretch Marks in Bikini, Fan Calls Her 'Organically Gorgeous'

Actress Sumon Chakravarti raised the temperature on the internet with her latest series of throwback photos from her trip to Himachal Pradesh. The Kapil Sharma Show fame took to Instagram to share a couple of bikini-clad photos and confidently flaunted her stretch marks as well. And her confidence resonated with her fans and followers as well. The first two photos see her standing in front of beautiful scenery. In the third and the fourth photos, she is immersed in a pool and also gives a glimpse of her tattoo.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “May Day! May Day!!Heatwave go Away!!!or take me back to the Hills 🏔#throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries"

Take a look:

Her fans took to the comment section to compliment her. One fan wrote, “Wow soo beautiful 😍😍😍😍👌🙌❤️" while another wrote, “Ypu are just so organically gorgeous😍😍."

Meanwhile, the Barfi actress also made the headlines for reportedly leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. It all started after the actress, who has been missing from the recent episodes of TKSS, took to social media and shared the poster of a new Bengali travel project. This left fans wondering if Sumona is no longer a part of the much-loved comedy show.

However, Sumona Chakravarti broke the silence on the same and made it clear that she has not left The Kapil Sharma Show. During a recent interaction with India.com, the actress mentioned that the Shonar Bengal show is only a short-term project and that she has no plans of leaving TKSS. “Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either. The Shonar Bangla show is a short one-month commitment that facilitates both my passions of travel and being a proud Bengali hence I undertook the same. Trust you will understand!" she said.

Sumona Chakravarti has been in the entertainment industry since she was 11 years old. She appeared as a child artist in Mann which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Later, she played the role of Natasha aka Ram Kapoor’s sister in the first season of Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Sumona was also a part of the comedy show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki along with Kapil Sharma.

