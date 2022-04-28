TKSS: Kapil Sharma Makes Fun of Satish Kaushik’s Physique Says, ’30 Saal Pehle Bhi Aap Baap Ka Role...'

Your weekend is incomplete without enjoying the episodes of one of the most entertaining comedy shows, The Kapil Sharma Show. And yet again, Kapil Sharma is back with a new bunch of guests and a fresh set of hilarious punches. The official Instagram handle of Sony TV recently shared a promo of an upcoming episode of the comedy show, which featured Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, and Mukti Mohan. The stars graced the show to promote their upcoming Netflix release Thar. The actors indulged in fun banter with the comedian, and Kapil, as usual, was on fire as he non-stop cracked jokes on Thar star cast.

In one of the promo videos, while Kapil complimented evergreen Anil Kapoor for “maintaining" his fit physique, he hilariously pulled Satish Kaushik’s leg over his appearance. He said that Anil Kapoor’s film Beta clocked 30 years recently, and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor himself is 31 years old, but the Dil Dhadakne Do actor looks so young even today that he can still feature in Beta as the lead actor. Then Kapil turned to Satish Kaushik and said that he has also maintained himself greatly, as he used to do the role of father 30 years back and he still does the same. Kapil said, “Satish sir ka bhi manna padega, 30 saal pehle bhi baap ka role kar sakte the aur aaj bhi kar sakte hai." As soon as Kapil cracked the joke, the entire audience along with Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor started laughing.

That’s not all. Kapil also pulled Anil Kapoor’s leg. When the actors entered the stage, the stars were hugging each other. Anil Kapoor hugged Kapil tightly, after which the comedian commented, “Aapne mujhe Madhuri to nahi samajh lia (I hope you didn’t mistake me for Madhuri Dixit)?" Listening to this, everyone laughed out loud.

Talking about the film, helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and backed by Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Thar is set to release on Netflix on May 6. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, the mystery thriller also features Sana Fatima Shaikh and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

