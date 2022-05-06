TKSS: Kapil Sharma Reminisces About Jackie Chan Special Special Episode; Tiger Shroff Calls It 'Amazing'

Honestly, fans and followers desperately await the weekend, so that they can enjoy one of the most entertaining comedy shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, with their families. Needless to say, every episode of the show goes houseful, but Kapil Sharma pulled a massive coup in 2017 when he got global star Jackie Chan on his show. The international actor graced the much-loved comedy show to promote his film Kung Fu Yoga. Now, walking down memory lane on Thursday, Kapil dropped a video from the Jackie Chan episode, which also featured Sonu Sood.

In the video, Kapil can be seen asking the martial artist that after doing so many stunts in films, the actor must have broken all his bones once in his life. While responding to his question, Jackie not only amazed the audience, as well as, the comedian. Jackie said that “not all, but mostly" his bones have suffered injuries. Then by pointing with his hands, Jackie revealed that he has broken and cracked his bones from head to toe. Listening to this, Raveena Tandon, who used to be the judge on the comedy show in 2017, said “Oh my god."

Advertisement

After this Kapil can be heard saying that “the reason we are human beings and he is an international star, is that he does his job with the passion." Then Kapil looked toward Jackie, and said, “Sir we respect you and love you a lot." While posting the video, Kapil revealed in the captions that he never thought that one day Jackie Chan, who is a legend, will grace his show, and he will get an opportunity to host him. He wrote in the caption, “I never thought that one day I will host this global star and legend Mr. Jackie Chan on my show it’s all because of the love and blessings of my lovely viewers, thank you so much, love you all."

Advertisement

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans and Bollywood stars took to the comments section to shower praises on the star. Tiger Shroff wrote,"Amazing sir❤️🙌.A fan wrote, You are great @kapilsharma paaji ❤️."

Meanwhile, this Sunday, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh along with Shalini Pandey will grace the show to promote their upcoming comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The official Instagram account of Sony Channel posted the promos of the upcoming episode, which shows the stars engaging in the fun banter with Kapil and his co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and the rest of the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.