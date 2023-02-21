Just like every other Kapil Sharma episode, the upcoming weekend special episode is also going to be super fun! We are saying so because we’ve seen a new promo of the show, that sees actresses Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Nora Fathehi and Sonam Bajwa along with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. Akshay will soon travel to North America for The Entertainers tour along with Sonam, Mouni, Disha and Nora. To promote the same, the team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, looking their fashionable best.

In a promo of the upcoming episode, Akshay is seen mocking host-comedian Kapil Sharma’s dressing sense and pulling his leg for flirting with Nora over their ‘matching outfits’. He even pulled his leg for welcoming all the girls with heart and asked him if he is going to welcome him with his knee.

In a promo posted on Sony TV’s official Instagram handle, Akshay is seen making a grand entry as he danced on a balcony on the show’s set. Next, Disha, Mouni, Sonam and Nora were seen making an entrance. Akshay then danced with all the actors on stage to the song Party All Night from his 2013 film Boss. Kapil Sharma welcomes them to his show by saying, “Girls, dil se apka swagat hai (I welcome you all from my heart, girls)." Poking fun at Kapil, Akshay said, “Inka dil se swagat, mera kya ghutne se karega (You welcomed them with your heart, and what about me, will you welcome me with your knee)?" Kapil looked surprised, while Nora, Mouni, Disha and Sonam could not stop laughing.

As the video progresses, we see Kapil telling Nora Fatehi as they all sat down for a chat, “Nora, tumhara aur humara purane janam ka rishta hai. Dekho matching (pointing towards their green outfits), kahin na kahin hum match kar hi lete hai (Nora, you and I have an old connection, even our outfits are matching today)." Akshay then joked about Kapil’s outfit and pulled his leg for flirting with Nora. He said, “Bada matching ho raha hai, khud indradhanush banke agaya hai (As if you both are matching, you are dressed like rainbow)."

Take a look at the video here:

Akshay Kumar will be a part of a North America tour, which kickstarts in March 2023, titled The Entertainers, where he will be performing live for the first time in many years. Giving him company will be Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa. Announcing the tour last year, Akshay had written along with their video on Instagram Reels, “Are you up for a giant party? Gear up, The Entertainers are coming your way!! North America, March, 2023."

