TMC MP and Bengali Actor Mimi Chakraborty Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says 'It Has Got Me Pretty Bad'

Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday took to social media to share that she tested positive for Covid-19. Mimi revealed that she hadn’t stepped out nor had any public interactions but still got infected. The actress, who is currently under home isolation, urged everyone to be safe.

“I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up," Mimi tweeted.

Meanwhile, last year in June, Mimi Chakraborty fell ill after she was administered a fake COVID vaccine. She became seriously ill at her residence post which her maid called the family physician.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally on Wednesday climbed to 16,78,323 with 14,022 fresh cases, 4,949 more than the previous day, the health department said. The positivity rate rose to 23.17 per cent from Tuesday’s 18.96 per cent, it said.

The metropolis accounted for 6,170 new infections, followed by North 24 Parganas at 2,540 and Howrah at 1,280. With 17 fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 19,827, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The city and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district accounted for five new deaths each, it said.

