After winning hearts of fans and the box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is now making waves in the Parliament. MP Derek O’Brien from Trinamool Congress praised it in his speech in the Rajya Sabha recently. He called the film’s stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia ‘India’s biggest global ambassadors’.

Participating in the debate on motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address, Derek O’Brien said the success of Pathaan has shown a mirror to the government and done what no political party could do. He also praised filmmaker Siddharth Anand for making Pathaan.

“Well done Siddharth Anand (director)…. Well done India’s biggest global ambassadors. Well done those of you who made ‘Pathaan’. What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learnt from them," the Trinamool Congress leader said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Deepika’s saffron swimsuit in the song Besharam Rang sparked a huge controversy and led to some people calling for a ban on Pathaan. Despite the hue and cry, the film has emerged as a massive blockbuster in theatres. O’Brien praised the film’s makers for uniting the audience.

“Don’t mess with India’s biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message," he said.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role on the silver screen after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero (2018), which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and proved to be a box office failure. The film has patriotic overtones, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a secret agent from India protecting the country from a planned attack from Pakistan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here