TMKOC: Asit Modi Introduces All To New Nattu Kaka But Fans Feel 'Nobody Can Replace Ghanshyam Nayak'

New Nattu Kaka in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is here! Yes, you read it right. After the demise of the original Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak in October last year, everyone was eager to know if TMKOC makers will replace his character with a new actor. Now, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi has introduced the world to the new Nattu Kaka of the show.

The official YouTube page of the show shared a video in which Asit Kumar Modi can be seen talking about how everyone misses Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka a lot. “When we talk about Gada Electronics, we miss Nattu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak is no more among us but he has entertained us all a lot. In this Gada Electronics, Nattu Kaka, Bagha, Bawari and Jethalal did everything they could to keep you happy," he can be heard saying in the video. He then welcomes the actor who will be playing the role of the new Nattu Kaka in the show.

The official Instagram page of the show also shared a picture of the new Nattu Kaka and wrote, “Aap sabhi ne hume aur Nattu Kaka ko itna saara pyaar diya, uske liye hum shukraguzaar hai. Yehi pyaar ko hamesha banaye rakhna… Iss hi baat pe presenting our new Nattu Kaka."

However, several fans took to the comment section and mentioned how nobody can replace Ghanshyam Nayak. “We Miss Ghansyam Nayak(old Natu Kaka) Nobody Can Replace Him," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Woww miss the old one but hoping he does justice to the role."

Ghanshyam Nayak used to originally play the role of Nattu Kaka in the popular sitcom. However, he passed away on October 3 last year at the age of 77. He was battling cancer.

Meanwhile, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also looking for the replacement of Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of Dayaben. Recently, Asit Kumar Modi mentioned that the auditions for the same are currently underway. “We are auditioning for a replacement. As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben can not return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time," he had said.

