TMKOC: Disha Vakani's Brother Mayur Vakani Calls Reports of Her Throat Cancer 'Baseless Rumours'

While Disha Vakani’s fans have been waiting for her comeback in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everyone was left shocked and upset after a recent report claimed that the actress is suffering from throat cancer. However, Disha’s Sundar Veera aka Mayur Vakani has now rubbished all these reports and has called them ‘baseless’.

“Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these," Mayur told E-Times.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in TMKOC also shared that the reports are not true. “I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don’t think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter’s kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours," she said.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Disha Vakani, used to play the iconic role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumar Modi’s show. However, she went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and since then she has been missing from TMKOC. While fans are waiting for Dayaben to return, earlier this month a source close to the show exclusively told News18 Showsha that makers are in talks with Disha Vakani and are planning to bring back the character of Dayaben by November beginning. The source further added that while the priority is to bring Disha Vakani back, if she does not agree, fans will see a new actress essaying the role of Dayaben. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here