TMKOC Fame Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal's Daughter Set to Marry This Month; Wedding Card Goes Viral

Actor Dilip Joshi has received a lot of love for his role of Jethalal Gada in the popular tv show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While his character in the show only has a son named Tapu, the actor in real life has two children, and one of them is getting married. His daughter Niyati is all set to tie the knot with Yashowardhan Mishra, son of writer Ashok Mishra, on December 11 at Taj Hotel, Mumbai.

According to a source quoted by Koimoi, “It’s going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding. The big day will take place at Taj, Mumbai, and Dilip ji is personally working on each and every detail."

The picture of the wedding card has also surfaced online, and is going viral. According to an Instagram account that shared the invitation card, their wedding reception is scheduled to take place on December 11. The TMKOC star has remained secretive about his daughter’s wedding. Seems like everyone is taking cues from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who did not confirm their marriage until it was done.

Yashowardhan and Niyati reportedly studied in the same college. They knew each other for the past 4 years, and their families were privy of the relationship. The wedding, which was supposed to take place much earlier, was postponed due to Covid-19, but the couple has finally decided to tie the knot this week. A couple of videos from their sangeet ceremony have also made their way to social media.

The entire team of TMKOC has been invited to the wedding with several old members of the show also expected to be a part of the celebrations. Disha Vakani, who played the role of Daya, was also invited to the wedding, but the actress politely declined. According to Koimoi, Vakani does not wish to be a part of the showbiz anymore, and therefore opted out of the star-studded affair. Although she has sent love and blessings to Dilip’s daughter, and may even pay the couple a personal visit after the marriage.

