TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shows Off Her Sexy Midriff in Crop Top and Hot Pants; See Pics

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who has been away from the TV screens for over two years now, continues to enjoy a massive social media following. After quitting TMKOC (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), Nidhi has undergone a massive physical transformation and it has not gone unnoticed by her fans. Popular for her role as Sonu Bhide in TMKOC, Nidhi recently posted a couple of pictures on Instagram to flaunt her toned abs and legs. Dressed in a crop tie-dye t-shirt and hot pants, Nidhi is seen lying on the grass with her tresses open and hands behind her head.

Nidhi wrote, “I have yet to wander, Many miles far yonder, And with so much left to ponder. I choose the road." These lines are from the song My Way, Soon by the American rock band Greta Van Fleet.

Fans lauded Nidhi Bhanushali for her gorgeous looks, while there were many who urged her to make a comeback in TMKOC. One of her fans wrote, “I am glad this person is on YouTube and I can watch her as much as I want, lots of love." Another wrote, “No one can replace you as Sonu in TMKOC." “Please come back in TMKOC," urged another.

In 2012, Nidhi Bhanushali had replaced Jheel Mehta for the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma which is now the longest-running sitcom in India. In 2019, Nidhi quit the show as she wanted to focus on her studies. Currently, actor Palak Sindhwani is portraying the character of Sonu in TMKOC.

In July this year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 13 years on television. The first episode of the sitcom, which is based on the column ‘Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma’ by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta, was aired on July 28, 2008.

