TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Aka 'Rita Reporter' to Marry Popat Lal? Here's What We Know

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja Rajda and her husband Malav Rajda, a prominent couple in the television business, frequently interact with their followers on social media. Recently, the actress hosted an “Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram. Shortly after, her inbox began to overflow with intriguing questions and the actress’ witty responses caught our attention.

Priya Ahuja Rajda, who previously played the role of Rita reporter, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was asked a question about her character on the show. Referring to one of the show’s plots, a fan asked, “Agar TMKOC mei aap ki shadi Popat Lal ke sath ho gayi, to aapka kya reaction hoga? (What would be your reaction if you got married to Popat Lal in TMKOC?)" Taking cues from Popat Lal’s famous dialogue on the show, Priya replied, “Cancel cancel cancel."

Further, one of her fans asked her if she plans to have a second child. Priya Ahuja Rajda and Malav Rajda are parents to a little boy, Ardaas. Replying to the question, Priya tagged Malav in the story and asked him to investigate, “Yeh Konsa Rishtedar hai fake ID se pata karo Zara? (Find out who this relative is using a fake ID.)"

Advertisement

Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda are loved by many. One of the fans requested Priya to post a romantic picture with her husband. The actress was quick to respond with a cute couple picture and said, “Sexy ka pata nahi baccha hone ke baad photo click karne ka time mil jaye utna bohot hai! (I don’t know if it’s sexy or not, but it’s hard to get time to click pictures when you have a child.)"

Priya Ahuja Rajda is also famous for her appropriate responses to trolls. Recently, Priya stated in an interview with News 18 that she had discovered how to avoid being affected by trolls. The actress claimed that she only becomes “infuriated" when online trolls make personal remarks about her family. Along with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Priya is well-known for other television series, including Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar, Shubh Vivaah, and Kum Kum.

Read all the Latest Movies News here