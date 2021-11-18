TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja and Husband Malav Rajda to Renew Wedding Vows on 10th Anniversary

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda and Priya Ahuja will complete 10 years of marriage on November 19. To strengthen and celebrate their togetherness, the couple is planning to renew their wedding vows. The event will be attended by their close friends and family. We got to know that Malav and Priya will dress as groom and bride and will get married by the same pandit who performed the ceremony 10 years ago. All events, like the sangeet, mehndi, cocktail party, and the wedding of course will take place.

While speaking to ETimes about renewing the wedding vows, Malav said that at first, he was skeptical about how people would react but once they started sending out invites, people showered them with love and warmth. He shared that the couple wanted to travel abroad because they hadn’t gone, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the travel restrictions washed away their trip. Malav said that it was Priya who came up with the idea to renew wedding vows to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The TMKOC director stated that the best part about the wedding would be that their son Ardaas will be a part of it and he will have two wedding albums. Malav highlighted another interesting fact, he said that the Taarak Mehta team was a part of his first wedding and now they will attend his wedding again to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

Priya mentioned that the couple wanted to enjoy their anniversary and spend quality time with their close people after all everybody had faced their share of problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I came up with the idea as I wanted to make it a happy day for all of us," she said. Also, Priya said that her husband still continues to be as romantic as he used to be many years ago, and she feels extremely blessed to be getting married to Malav again.

